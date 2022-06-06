Playback singer Nakul Abhyankar shares his experience working with Drums Sivamani for the movie Dehati Disco

The Chennai-based playback singer, who has predominantly sung melodies in the South Indian film industries — and has also recorded several Hindi versions of songs dubbed from South Indian languages and English — recently sung three songs for the just released Dehati Disco, starring choreographer Ganesh Acharya. “You know when Ganesh Acharya and Shivamani come together, dance has to happen. And the energy is always super high (points to the roof). But, I was really surprised. I wasn’t very sure if they would get what they expected from my voice. But, I gave it all I had and I was pink in the face by the time the recording ended. They were all up-tempo dance songs, and I am usually known for melodies,” begins Nakul, who is also now in the news for Thumbi Thullal from Vikram’s Cobra that has already garnered over 18 million views on YouTube.







But this isn’t the first time Nakul has worked with a big banner. Trained at AR Rahman’s KM Conservatory in Chennai, the 32-year-old has previously worked with almost all the prominent names in the Tamil music industry including GV Prakash, Anirudh Ravichander, Hip-hop Tamizha and Justin Prabakaran. He discovered his passion for music at a very tender age when he trained in Carnatic and Hindustani classical music, but never dreamed that he would pursue it as a career.



His career in music began after he won the Kannada Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee Kannada in 2007 and there has been no turning back, since. “There were a lot of opportunities in the field after Sa Re Ga Ma Pa happened. I started doing playback and there was a new confidence in me. I finished my engineering and I worked for a year after that, but the madness for music never left me. I just couldn’t think of doing a 9 am to 5 pm desk job for the rest of my life,” adds the singer, who has also now composed songs for multiple Kannada movies including Rishabhapriya, Kannad Gothilla, Bicchugatthi, Love Mocktail 2 and One Cut Two Cut.



With a whole bunch of songs set for release, Nakul is particularly looking forward to the release of a new Malayalam song for composer Vidyasagar; and his upcoming work as a composer for two Kannada films. A polyglot by birth, Nakul mentions that his language training started at a very young age, wherein by fourth standard he could speak in six languages (Marathi, Hindi, English, Tulu, Kannada and Konkani).





Born in Mangaluru, but Marathi by birth, the singer who also sang for the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions of Disney’s Frozen 2; has benefitted immensely from his language pliancy that has given him the advantage to work in multiple languages and with multiple artistes.

When asked — what makes him feel so passionate about music? He says, “The 12 notes; those amazing 12 notes and the fact that with just those 12 notes you can make an infinite number of combinations and an infinite number of tunes.”



“For me, now it’s more about discovering myself and where my music lies. I do not want to sound like anyone else. I want to sound unique and different, so that when anyone listens to any of my songs; they know that I’ve sung it,” he concludes.



The songs from Dehati Disco streaming on YouTube.





Take 5 with Nakul

1. How do you start your day?

I start my day, by making my own cup of tea.



2. When do you feel the most productive?

At night, unfortunately (laughs).



3. What is the weirdest thing you have eaten?

Seaweed.



4. All-time favorite movie?

Andaz Apna Apna.



5. What would be a good theme song for your life?

All is Well, from 3 Idiots.

Chandana Vasudev

indulge@newindianexpress.com

@indulgexpress