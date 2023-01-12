Legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck passes away aged 78; tributes pour in from Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart and others

According to sources, English rock guitarist, Jeff Beck, passed away on January 10, aged 78. The news was announced by the artiste’s official site on Wednesday. Jeff rose to fame with his 1960s band, The Yardbirds. Later, he also enjoyed a rich solo career. According to reports, the guitar innovator who is considered to be one of the greatest rhythm and blues interpreters in history passed away ‘peacefully’ after being ill.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” the statement on his website read.

Broadly praised by critics, Jeff won six Grammys for best rock instrumental performance and one for best pop instrumental performance. He was given the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music by the British Academy in 2014. As a member of The Yardbirds and as a solo performer, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Many artistes and celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the late guitarist. Led Zepplin’s guitarist, Jimmy Page, who was also Jeff’s bandmate in The Yardbirds, took to Instagram, writing, “The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans (sic).”

Musician and Rolling Stone’s lead singer, Mick Jagger, took to Twitter to express his condolences. Sharing a video, the singer wrote, “With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much.” Black Sabbath's guitarist Tony Iommi also took to the social media platform to express his grief. He tweeted, “Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player, there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special and distinctively brilliant!”

Kiss guitarist and singer, Paul Stanley, took to Instagram to pay his tribute, writing, “From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever.” “Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since. He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond.” said British singer Rod Stewart in a statement.

Geoffrey Arnold Beck was born in Surrey, England, and attended Wimbledon Art College. His father was an accountant, and his mother worked in a chocolate factory. As a boy, he built his first instrument, using a cigar box, a picture frame for the neck and string from a radio-controlled toy aeroplane.

According to sources, Jeff first came to prominence as a member of The Yardbirds and then went out on his own in a solo career that incorporated hard rock, jazz, funky blues and even opera. He was known for his improvising, love of harmonics and the whammy bar on his preferred guitar, the Fender Stratocaster.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who was close friends with the late guitarist is ‘devastated’ by the loss, a source close to the actor told media sources. “They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together. The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks. Johnny is still processing this news. He’s devastated,” the source was quoted as saying.