Musician Martin Kartenjer strings songs for strangers

Musician Martin Kartenjer, who prefers to be called an independent singer, songwriter and performer, has crafted his own niche and style of walking up to strangers in public and asking, ‘Can I sing a song for you?’ He croons as the listeners enjoy, post which he politely asks them to follow him on Spotify if they liked his song. Smart! “I admit, I took inspiration from the West. But of course, I take the person’s consent first and only then go ahead to sing,” he tells us. Recently, Martin sang to actress Regina Cassandra! “I sang my composition Madhi Kuzhambida to her. It is about the smile of a beautiful girl and how it made the singer fall in love with her!” As he finished singing, Regina said smiling, ‘Who do you think of when you sing this? Who is this for?’ This and some of his other videos have gone viral. We spoke to Martin ahead of his first live gig.

Also read:Tune into Scottish melodies, alongside Naga and Tamil folk at this one-of-a-kind 'Concert for Friendship'

What can the audience look forward to at this show?

The show Moochodu Moochaga is a musical storytelling show. Imagine being transported to a world where music reigns supreme and every note, every melody, every chord tells a story. In this particular show, the plot revolves around a timeless love story. But instead of relying on traditional narration, the performers rely on the power of music to convey every emotion and the twists and turns in the storyline. It centres around an 11th-grade boy who falls in love with the most beautiful girl in his school, who also happens to be his senior. The plot follows his quest to express his love for her. However, as time goes by, he loses contact with her. The climax hinges on whether or not he reunites with her and if she reciprocates his love. From the very first note, you’re drawn into the story, captivated by the beautiful harmonies and heart-wrenching lyrics. You can feel the love between the two main characters as they meet, fall in love and face the challenges that threaten to tear them apart. Every song adds a layer to the story, building on the emotions that came before it and leading you deeper into the world of the characters. The music is crafted such that you know exactly what’s happening and why, even without being told explicitly. By the end of the show, you’re left with a deep appreciation for the power of music and the ways it can bring stories to life.

Martin Kartenjer

You are an independent music artiste. Is that a conscious decision?

Yes, I am an independent artiste. I own all the rights for the songs that I have released. I prefer to sing and perform only my songs and create my identity through it. There are no major labels involved in my song releases. And yes, this is a conscious decision. I strongly believe we are not too far away to witness the split of the music industry from the movie industry. And indie music is going to be a game-changer. I am okay to compose songs for the movies when I get an opportunity but that would only be an add-on to my journey.

Also read: Game, set, music: Somdev Devvarman serves up an ace with the release of his debut album 'one3two'

Tell us about the projects you are currently working on.

Currently, I am working on a project called Madhi Kuzhambida which will be released soon. It is a romantic song with guitars, violin and cello. Also, I am working on a song on the theme of women empowerment. That might actually become the next Singa Penne.

Any plans of playback?

Not right now. Let’s see what the future holds for me.

Rs 300. March 4, 4 pm.

At Medai, The Stage, Alwarpet.



rupam@newindianexpress.com

@rupsjain