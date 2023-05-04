Ozzy Osbourne vows to keep playing gigs even if wheelchair-bound

Legendary heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne has made a bold statement about his future in music. Despite his recent health struggles, the 74-year-old rockstar has expressed his desire to keep playing gigs, even after retiring from touring the world and being wheeled onto the stage.

Ozzy, who has been open about his battle with Parkinson’s disease, recently underwent neck surgery to alleviate nerve pain that was affecting his ability to play the guitar. Despite these challenges, he remains committed to his passion for music.

Expressing his ardent love for music, the artiste said that he did not want to stop playing, even if he were to be wheeled on stage. The statement has resonated with his legion of fans around the world, who have grown up with his music and witnessed his struggles with addiction and health issues over the years. They have taken to social media to express their support for the rockstar and to say that they will be there for him, no matter what. It wasn’t until 2020 that he publicly disclosed his ailment, with his wife Sharon speaking about it in October of that year.

Also read: Patient Number 9: Hard-rock genius Ozzy Osbourne tops Billboard's Top Album Sales Charts

Ozzy has been a fixture of the rock and metal scene for over five decades, both as a solo artiste and as the frontman of the legendary band Black Sabbath. He has sold over 100 million records worldwide, and his music has influenced countless musicians and fans. Earlier in March, it was announced that Ozzy would be part of the lineup for the inaugural Power Trip festival taking place in California in October, alongside other big-name acts such as AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, and Tool.



Also read: Cannes Film Festival 2023: Michael Douglas to receive honorary Palme d’Or