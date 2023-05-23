GV On The Floor: GV Prakash Kumar opens up about his dream as a music composer ahead of his Coimbatore concert 

Imagine being young and hell-bent on bringing your top game to impress your school crush. No song would be more suitable than Yaathe Yathe to help you accomplish what you set out to do. That song was from GV Prakash Kumar, a music director and actor known for his sweet voice, rich music compositions and more recently for portraying strong roles on screen. He is currently awaiting the release of Captain Miller, Thangalaan and Vaadivaasal, for which he has keyed the music.

Set to soon conduct his first-ever live concert in the city of Coimbatore come Saturday (May 27), the 35-year-old, who believes music "has so much power" and that it can take "you away to another trip," opens up about his dream as a music composer, the secret to his 'forever 21' looks and the reason why his concert is named after a rather important film in his career.

Excerpts from the interview:

This would be your first-ever live concert and it is scheduled to take place in Coimbatore. Is there a reason for choosing a city other than Chennai?

This is going to be my first live-in-concert and I am happy that it is happening in Coimbatore. (A concert in) Kerala is also going to happen by the end of this year. I want to do my one hundredth film announcement with a concert in Chennai and that will be happening next year.

The concert is named after a very important movie in your career. Is the film very much connected to your heart even after all this time?

Aayirathil Oruvan is an iconic name. The idea (to use the name for the concert) came from the director of the movie Bachelor Sathish Selvakumar. Because the music of Aayirathil Oruvan is (still) famous, it worked out aptly.

How many songs are you planning to perform at the event?

We are looking at 40 songs. I will be performing six to eight numbers, while there will be so many star singers as well. All my biggest hits will be performed, from Veyilodu Vilayadi to Vaa Vaathi.

Could you tell us the reason behind why such an event could not be scheduled sooner? Can we expect more such live concerts from you in the future?

I was waiting for the right time and although I have been approached earlier to do a concert, the terms wouldn't match. Everything worked out with this and so I said, "Let's do this." I don't know if I can do many concerts. I am also really busy with shoots and my recordings. Let's see, maybe next year...

What is the secret behind your looks and do you consider your lifestyle to have changed since becoming an actor?

My lifestyle has become better (since becoming an actor). I eat good, organic food and I work out every day for at least an hour at my own gym. I do not consume rice and prefer millet instead. I am working a lot on my body and my face. I do not work late nights either, for I follow proper, set timings. These are the secrets behind my looks.

With dealing with online trolls having become prevalent these days, how do you handle them and how do you think other artistes should approach the matter?

Every form of media has its pluses and minuses. If you think someone is irritating you, just block them and move on. I think that (such an approach) is much better. One should not take them seriously.

People are quick to pass judgement about songs that are found to have tunes similar to ones used in older songs. Why do you think such a comparison keeps recurring and could this be addressed?

If tunes get lifted directly from a previous number, then it is wrong. But, due to inspiration or due to it being relevant, then, maybe, it could be similar. But, if a person intentionally copies a tune, it is wrong.

What is your dream, both as a music director and as an actor?

As a composer, I would like to work with more directors who are musically inclined, maybe branch out into more industries. As an actor, I would like to be part of a historical (movie) and star in something people have not done, something different.