Arijit Singh’s ‘In Raahon Mein’ from ‘The Archies’ is a vibrant ode to 1960’s classic rock

Singer Arijit Singh's latest song for The Archies titled In Raahon Mein has finally dropped, and it is one great ode to 1960’s classic rock’n roll while also really channeling the vibrant energy of teenage friendships. Very retro, the song fuses 1960s rock music with the sensibilities of Bollywood music, creating a new sound altogether.

The track promises to be a quintessential anthem for a road trip, capturing the essence of life's ongoing expedition. Crafted by the lyrical finesse of Javed Akhtar, the song creates a melodic ambience, akin to the soundtrack for a sunlit road trip. As the third track from The Archies, following Sunoh and Va Va Voom, the track resonates with the theme of a perpetual voyage.

Mixing in the style of classic rock bands like Fleetwood Mac, Rolling Stones, The Beatles, and Credence Clearwater Revival with the sensibilities of Bollywood music, In Raahon Mein is creatively both old and new.

Also read: Arijit Singh wows fans in Dubai

Arijit recently unveiled this unreleased gem from The Archies during his enthralling concert in Abu Dhabi, igniting a wave of excitement among fans. Social media platforms buzzed with videos and snapshots capturing the soulful rendition by the maestro.

The previous songs from the film accompanied by captivating music videos, provided a glimpse into the enchanting fictional hill station of Riverdale. The upcoming film is poised to grace Netflix on December 7.

Also read: ans are all praises as Arijit Singh and Ranbir Kapoor bow down to each other at a Chandigarh concert

Bringing the comic book series through an Indian perspective, the world of The Archies revolves around both teenage friendships and rock’n roll. The live-action musical by Zoya Akhtar of the popular American comic book series of the same name has been in the making since 2022.