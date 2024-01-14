Symphony Orchestra of India announces enchanting Spring 2024 season from February 2

The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), the country’s exclusive full-time professional orchestra, is poised to unveil its highly anticipated Spring 2024 Season on February 2. Fresh off the success of the Autumn 2023 Season and a triumphant seven-city UK Tour, the orchestra, now in its eighteenth year, is gearing up to welcome back acclaimed guest artistes, conductor Martyn Brabbins and pianist Barry Douglas, alongside the India debuts of conductor Gergely Madaras, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, and cellist Bryan Cheng.

The upcoming SOI performances promise a diverse repertoire designed to captivate both seasoned classical music enthusiasts and those attending a Western classical concert for the first time.

The Spring 2024 Season kicks off with a mesmerising combination of Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Symphony No. 4 (Italian), accompanied by Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 1. The second concert is a vibrant celebration of youth featuring Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture, the allure of Hungarian folk music in Kodály’s Dances of Galánta, and the soothing tones of Brahms’ Symphony No. 2.

The third presentation begins with the dramatic music from Berlioz’s The Trojans, transitioning to the romantic Les nuits d’été (Summer Nights), and culminating with Saint-Saëns’ grand Organ Symphony. The season concludes on February 16 with a stellar lineup including Wagner’s Overture to The Flying Dutchman, Elgar’s Cello Concerto, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 Pastorale, offering a seamless blend of powerful and poignant melodies.

Guided by its co-founders, Khushroo N Suntook and Marat Bisengaliev (Music Director), the SOI has become a beacon of classical music excellence in India. Situated at Mumbai's esteemed National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), the SOI not only curates unparalleled Western Classical music concerts within the country but also showcases its prowess on international platforms. The SOI remains committed to nurturing young talent through the SOI Music Academy's dedicated efforts in providing quality music education.