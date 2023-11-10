Between laughter and drama, Spotlight Edition 7 hits the right notes

The seventh edition of Spotlight is here. A monthly curated show presented by Chennai Art Theatre, the

platform has garnered a lot of attention as well as appreciation for not just providing opportunities to new and upcoming directors to present their stories to the audience, but it has also managed to bring really good theatre to the masses in the 10-minute format. Following up the good work, the seventh edition will have two plays — Madai Thiranthu and Chain Reaction.

Directed by Vasanthan Chelladurai, in Madai Thiranthu, a heartwarming play, a sales collection agent faces a day filled with gut-wrenching hilarity as he desperately seeks a restroom due to excessive fruit juice consumption. From sneaky bush visits to hotel chases, this riotous journey highlights the absurdity of life’s basic challenges. It’s more than a comedy; it’s a thought-provoking reflection on the issue of ‘accessibility’ prevailing in the society. Join on this rollercoaster of mishaps and leave with both laughter and contemplation. Get ready for a play that tickles your funny bone and tugs at your conscience.

Cast of Chain Reaction

On the other hand, Chain Reaction, written by Kavin DM, and directed by Barath M, is a Tamil classical drama. In a family of father, mother and two children, when the mother loses her chain, chaos ensues, resulting in a huge blame game! Each member has a reaction to the ongoing confusion, hence the name Chain Reaction. Eventually, how the chain is found forms the climax of the story.

Tickets at Rs 300.

November 11, 4 pm & 6.30.

