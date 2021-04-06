Actor Aamna Sharif who shot to fame with Rajeev Khandelwal's Kahiin To Hoga is all set to make her digital debut with the third season of the popular psychological crime drama Damaged. Along with her the ALTBalaji series will also see TV actor Shrenu Parikh making a debut.

In Damaged 3, Aamna will play a headstrong cop while Shrenu will play the role of a budding journalist. Much like the previous leading ladies of Damaged, both their characters are layered and have many different shades. The first season of Damaged featured Amruta Khanvilkar playing a serial killer while the second season featured Hina Khan playing the central character. Laced with elements of mystery and thrill, Damaged 3 will leave the viewers at the edge of their seats.

Aamna avers, “The Damaged franchise is known for its strong female characters who are unapologetic and are in fact, at the centre of the story. The story and script of Damaged 3 intrigued me, particularly my character, who is a tough woman with many secrets that she wants to keep hidden. I am quite excited to be a part of the show and look forward to working with the talented cast and crew.”

Shrenu adds, “The first two seasons of the show were highly appreciated by the audiences for their iconic female characters. This is the first time that I’ll be a part of a psychological crime drama and I am excited to play a woman who is stubborn, secretive and difficult to comprehend. The show has enough twists and turns to keep the viewers hooked. I simply cannot wait to get started with the shoot.”

Damaged 3 is produced by Endemol Shine India and directed by Ekant Babani. It will soon be available to stream on Hungama Play and partner networks.