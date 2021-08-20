Shivam Bhaargava on his latest film and scripts that work for him as an actor

Before his debut in Bolly-wood with Vikram Bhatt’s Ghost, we saw him playing Veer on Bindaas’ The Trip: Season 2 and a sports journalist on Zee5’s Bombers. But that’s not where Shivam Bhaargava’s career began. He was a casting assistant at Yash Raj Films before that and had already assited casting director Shanoo Sharma for about a year and a half before he began auditioning for parts himself. From a few ads, to web series and now finally an OTT film, this actor’s journey has been interesting to say the least. We catch up with the actor to talk about his latest project, Ken Ghosh’s State of Siege: Temple Attack that stars Akshaye Khanna and is based on real events and is a retelling of the attack on Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Tell us a little bit about the new project? How did you get the role?

They liked me for the part of Khan and so I auditioned for the role. Then I was called in for a reading with Ken Ghosh before being finalised for the role.

How did you train for the role?

We had workshops, before we started filming, with a retired army colonel. He taught us how to handle firearms, how to run with the gun — the right way to hold it, use it, the formation while running, the right posture and everything else that we’d be needing for the shoot.

How would you define your interests as an actor?

I have always been fascinated by the arts, be it acting or singing, dancing, martial arts or musical instruments. So, I was always naturally drawn to becoming an actor.

What do you do when you aren’t acting?

When I’m not acting, I love watching films and shows. I play the guitar and I sing (for myself). I love staying fit, my routines can range from calisthenics to martial arts and cross fit. I really want to start gymnastics soon too.

