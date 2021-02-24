Netflix’s Emily in Paris's Golden Globe Nomination shocked many, especially as shows like Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You and Dead To Me were snubbed. In fact, an Emily in Paris writer had also come forward to express outrage at her show being nominated over Coel’s. And shockingly, an investigation into the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – a 87-member group of international journalists who make jury decisions for the Golden Globe Awards – has launched accusations that the show bought its way to a Golden Globe nomination.

As many reports suggest an LA Newspaper had done a story in 2019 on how more than 30 HFPA members were flown to France to visit the sets of Emily in Paris, and were treated to a two-night stay at the five-star Peninsula Paris Hotel, where rooms start at a $1,400 a night. The journalists also lunched at the Musée des Arts Forains, a “private museum with amusement rides dating to 1950," courtesy Paramount Network, the showrunners for Emily in Paris.

This report is part of a larger investigation around corruption at the HFPA, as reports suggest that 'there is a widespread perception that members can still be wheedled and swayed with special attention and access to A-list stars with whom they can take selfies to post on Instagram.'

While a representative for HFPA has denied the allegations, members of the group did talk about how they were pampered during the 2019 trip, "They treated us like kings and queens,” one member who participated in the junket was quoted saying. Many people on social media have related this incident to Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais' 2016 monologue which may have been a clue into how the HFPA works, as he had called the awards 'worthless,' and 'a bit of metal that some nice old confused journalists wanted to give you in person so they could meet you and have a selfie with you.'