In April this year, Shefali Shah’s debut directorial venture, Someday was shortlisted for the Oscar-accredited 51st Annual USA Film Festival’s International Short Film & Video Competition. Now, the short film, written and directed by the versatile actress, will be officially screened at the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart (IFFS), Germany. The film will be screened in feature films, documentaries, short films and animation category.



Someday is a story of two women, united by the umbilical cord and separated by a door. Vidhi, a frontline warrior comes home for seven-day quarantine after being on duty for 15 days. But, she struggles to call it home since there’s distance between her and the one she loves, her mother, who is gradually turning into a relic of herself due to Alzheimer’s. They share conversations from the past and the future with no present to tie them. Their togetherness oscillating between what was, what can’t be, and what may just be Someday.



Touted as one of the biggest Indian film festivals in Europe, the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart is scheduled to take place from July 21- 25, screening a wide selection of films from different genres, including mainstream Hindi productions as well as Indian art house, documentaries, animation and short films.

Posted of the film Someday

Additionally, the festival organisers have a strong interest in making films by up and coming filmmakers available to a wide audience. Due to Covid-19, the festival will be held online again. In addition to the opening ceremony and awards function, there will be Q&As and film talks available as a supporting programme.



Shefali Shah informs, “I can’t even begin to tell how excited I am with the news that Someday will be screened at the festival, making its reach across the globe. It’s a great honour. It was a conscious decision to send Someday to film festivals across the globe to see where I stand as a total newcomer in direction, and the fact that it’s been selected at such a prestigious festival, is an assurance.”



While her web show Delhi Crime won Best Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards last year, Shefali Shah also won three Best Actor awards for the critically-acclaimed show at the prestigious Jagran Film Festival, iReel Awards and Asian Academy Creative Awards (in Singapore) last year.