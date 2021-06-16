With the changing times owing to the pandemic, there are those who have replaced the tradition of serving tea to guests and are instead serving kadha. Among them is former actress and Minister of Textile and Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani. Actor and reality show host Maniesh Paul recently visited Smriti’s house and was offered Kaadha instead of tea. Maniesh took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of their meeting at Smriti’s house and revealed that Smriti treated him with an immunity boosting beverage.

“Thanks for a cup of lovely KAADHA @smritiiraniofficial ma’am....kya time aa gaya hai...chai ki jagah sab KAADHA peeney lage hain!!but thanks for having me over and being warm as always. P.S: mask was taken off just for the pic...love you all Spread love. #mp #teatime #lovelymorning #smritiiranimam #warmth. (sic),” Maniesh captioned the post.

Smiti also reposted the picture on her social media saying, "Kadha yukt, Chinta mukt with @manieshpaul. (sic).”

Aptly representing the contemporary situations with humour, Maniesh uses his social media to entertain his fans with his engaging posts. The actor and host recently launched a podcast, presenting heartfelt conversations with people from different walks of life, unfolding the varied facades of the pandemic. Maniesh also penned two heart-warming poems, depicting the emotions engulfing the nation with the second wave of Covid-19.

At the work front, Maniesh has Jug Jugg Jeeyo produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.