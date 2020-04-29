Irrfan Khan’s sudden demise has left Bollywood shaken. While names like Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bacchan, Akshay Kumar have been expressing their condolences on social media, notable politicians like Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor have also grived the actor’s death on Twitter. Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani who’s also a former actor took to Twitter to mourn the tragic death of the 53-year-old actor who was admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection.

The minister took to Twitter to grieve the loss of the actor

“He etched every character in our memories with sheer talent. From the passion of Pan Singh Tomar to a floundering father in Angrezi Medium #IrrfanKhan was an actor to behold. How do you mourn his passing away for he breathes in the characters he left behind .. Om Shanti,” Smriti tweeted.

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his sons Babil and Ayan Khan. The actor’s mother Saeeda Begum passed away at the age of 95 on Saturday in Jaipur. The Namesake actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018 and left for London for his treatment a few weeks later. He returned to India in February last year and completed shooting Angrezi Medium, which released last month. He flew back to London again two months later to resume his treatment and returned to India after his surgery in September.