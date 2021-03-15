American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has won the Grammy award for Album of the Year for her album ‘Folklore’, released in July 2020.

With this, Taylor becomes the first woman to bag the Album of the Year three times. Taylor has earlier won the Album of the Year award with her albums Fearless in 2014 and 1989 in 2018.

The other nominees on the list include ‘Chilombo’ by Jhené Aiko, ‘Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)’ by Black Pumas, ‘Everyday Life’ by Coldplay, ‘Djesse Volume 3’ by Jacob Collier, ‘Women in Music Pt. III’ by Haim, ‘Future Nostalgia’ by Dua Lipa, and ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ by Post Malone.

The producers for Folklore include Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, and Taylor Swift, while the songs were written by Aaron Dessner and Taylor.

Randy Merrill was the mastering engineer, while Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Jonathan Low, and Laura Sisk were the other engineers/mixers in the team.

The singer gave a memorable performance at the Grammys and sang Cardigan and August from her award-winning album Folklore, and was joined by the collaborators who helped her with the albums, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner.