Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh come together for 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'

Actor Abhishek Banerjee and social media influencer Barkha Singh will star in the new 10-episode series The Great Weddings of Munnes, which is set to release on August 4, 2022, on Voot Select. It is created by talented Bollywood director, Raaj Shaandilyaa, and directed by Sunil Subramani.

The series is based on the simple premise of Munnes' pursuit of his happily ever after. He falls in love with the stunning Mahi and cannot believe his luck when she makes the first move.

Abhishek told media sources: "While OTT offers an excellent platform to experiment, a show like this and a character so unique are truly rare. I was eager to do a comedy and remember laughing uncontrollably during the script narration and instantly knew I was going to be a part of this show. The simple slice-of-life premise, coupled with raw humour makes The Great Weddings of Munnes an entertaining watch (sic).”

Creator Raaj Shaandilyaa shared his thoughts on the show and said that he couldn't have asked for a better show to debut within the OTT universe: "In the midst of numerous crime and thriller shows, in my first collaboration with Jio Studios, we were keen to create a memorable comic series for the family mounted on a Bollywood-like scale. That seamless connect reflects in the final product, where the chemistry and comic timing of every character is just unbelievable. I am so grateful to my cast and crew for bringing alive our vision so well(sic)!"

Director Sunil Subramani added: "I couldn't have asked for a more talented cast of Abhishek, Barkha, and all the artists. Can't wait for the series to launch, now it's over to the audience (sic)."

Presented by Jio Studios, the show also features Sunita Rajwar, Paresh Ganatra, Chetan Sharma, Sunil Chitkara, Banwarilal Jhol, and Aakash Dabhade in key roles.

