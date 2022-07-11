Deepika Padukone thanks Bollywood director Farah Khan for ‘having faith in her’

Deepika Padukone thanks Farah Khan for believing in her

Recently, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to thank her director Farah Khan for ‘believing in her when no one else did’.

The Happy New Year director had shared a story on Instagram, featuring Deepika on a banner for a luxury brand advertisement. Farah wrote with the post, “Looking good baby.”

The Tamasha actress replied to the post with a heartfelt message that read, “Thank you MA…YOU had faith in me when no one else did (sic).”

In response, Farah replied saying that she was proud of the actress.

“You were a star even then..so proud,” the director wrote, followed by a heart emoticon.

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Farah Kahn’s 2007 film Om Shanti Om. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan was a blockbuster at the box office, earning around INR 149 crore. The film launched the successful career of the Piku actress.

She and Farah had also collaborated for the 2014 comedy film Happy New Year. The film was successful at the box office grossing over INR 400 crore on the box office. It starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role with Sonu Sood, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah and Boman Irani in supporting roles.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra's 2022 romantic-thriller Gehraiyaan. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video. She will next appear opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The film which also stars John Abraham will release in 2023.

According to sources, Deepika will also appear in an array of upcoming films like The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, Project K opposite Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will also have an extended cameo in Ranveer Singh’s comedy film Cirkus which will be directed by Rohit Shetty.

