Cannes Film Festival 2022: Deepika Padukone's look featuring ruffled sari, dramatic pearls bustier, collar goes viral

Deepika Padukone, who was part of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, has come out with one stunning look after another over the last two weeks.

From going all out with a dramatic black and golden Louis Vuitton ensemble to keeping it bright and beautiful in an orange gown from Ashi Studio, the actress had viewers impressed with her versatile looks for the event.

On the last day of the film fest, Deepika opted for a ruffled, off-white, fusion sari with a trail and dramatic pleated ruffles from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The ensemble was elevated with a bustier that featured pristine white pearls and crystals, and a statement pearl necklace from the same label. The actress completed the look with a pair of stone-studded earrings. With her tied in a sleek bun, she added to the finishing touches with smokey eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheeks, and nude lip colour.

Deepika shared pictures of the outfit on Instagram, captioning them with a single white heart emoji. Actor Neha Dhupia commented, “Stunning,” in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Loved every Cannes look of yours!!! (sic)” Another called her the “best-dressed at Cannes (sic).”

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand film is scheduled for release in February 2023. She will also be seen in the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas.

