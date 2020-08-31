Actresses Taapsee Pannu and Lakshmi Manchu and slammed the media trails of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetment to suicide in the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



Lakshmi took to Twitter, where she shared a post seeking justice for both Sushant and Rhea. She added that she would want her colleagues to stand up for her if she ever faced the situation that Rhea was currently going through.



In the note, Lakshmi discussed the recent interview Rhea gave, adding that "media trials" have made "monster out of a girl".



She wrote: "I watched the complete interview with Rhea Chakraborty and ï¿½. I thought a lot about if I should respond or not. I see so many people so silent because the media has made a monster out of a girl. I don't know the truth and I want to know the truth and I hope the truth will come out in the most honest way.



"I have complete trust in the judiciary system and all the agencies that are involved in bringing justice to Sushant," she added.



Laxmi said we need to "restrain ourselves from being evil and cruel and lynching of person and her entire family without knowing the facts".



"I can only imagine the pain the entire family is going through with these so-called media trials," she wrote.



Lakshmi shared that she would want her colleagues to stand up for her if something like this ever happened to her.



"If something like this happened to me I would want my colleagues to stand up for me at least the ones that know me to say back off hang on leave her alone and I ask all of you to do the same back off hang on leave her alone until the entire truth is officially released.



"I am pained by what we have become. How are we being authentic if we don't speak our heart when we have a voice to lend. I'm standing up for my colleague."



Taapsee re-tweeted Lakshmi's post and agreed with her.



"I didn't know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn't proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased's sanctity," Taapsee wrote.

