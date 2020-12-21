Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty reportedly collapsed at a shooting set due to food poisoning. As per reports, he was shooting for Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files alongside Anupam Kher in Mussoorie. The shoot was called off for a day.

Vivek Agnihotri stated, "We were shooting for a big action sequence. Everything was centred around Mithun Chakraborty's character but suddenly he suffered from a bout of infection and it was very bad. No normal person can stand or still in that condition but he went out for some time and came back and finished the entire shoot. In no time, it was so bad I couldn’t imagine anybody shooting in such a condition. But, he went ahead and gave the shot. That is the reason why he has been a superstar. He told me in the last so many years he hasn't fallen sick. He was constantly asking me, “your shooting is not getting halted right?”. I am really, really surprised because I haven't seen anyone in the new generation working so dedicatedly.”

He further added “Mithun Da is the most focused hardworking and professional actor and that's why he is a superstar. Not only that when we came back for the shoot in the morning, but he also charged everybody with his energy and made sure that everyone is working at a fast speed. Because of that, we could cover the backlog which we had. Actors like Mithun Chakraborty are assets to any unit, any crew and any film.”

The Kashmir Files is slated to release in 2021.