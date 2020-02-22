Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS): Actress Elli AvrRam's look from Malang has garnered wide praise, and pictures from her look test remind one of Angelina Jolie's Lara Croft from the Hollywood film Tomb Raider.



Elli can be seen in different poses, as she looks at the camera with intensity.

She is seen wearing a black vest, pants and shoes - offering some major Tomb Raider vibes.



On the professional front, Elli is enjoying the success of filmmaker Mohit Suri's Malang, which has collected over INR 50 crore at the box office since its release.



Malang released on February 7.

It stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Malang is a romantic action thriller film produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.

Elisabet Avramidou Granlund aka Elli AvrRam is a Swedish Greek actress who's now based in Mumbai.

She is known for her Bollywood movie, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and came to prominence after participating in the reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Elli AvRam in Malang (Photo: IANS)

