Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS): As soon as she is done with the holiday and party season, Shilpa Shetty is back to her workout and how!

Being the fitness freak that she is, the actress keeps experimenting with new Yoga asanas every now and then.

And the latest in her list is the Mayurasana, which the actress has nailed with perfection!



Shilpa took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of her performing the Mayurasana.

She captioned it: "The FIRST Monday of the year deserves something special! So, I decided to post the asana I found most difficult to do in 2019."

"A lot of consistent practice and effort. All worth it... Nailed the Mayurasana YESSSSSS (or the Peacock pose) this morning."



Informing about the benefit of the asana, the actress further wrote: "It is an advanced Yoga asana that improves digestion and focus."

"It also enhances wrist flexibility and blood circulation, while strengthening the arms. When you can start balancing your entire body weight on your palms, it helps build your self-confidence too!"



Shilpa also challenged her fans to try and perform the difficult asana: "It may not be as easy as it looks, but practice makes us perfect, doesn't it? Which was the toughest asana that you conquered? Do share with me in the comments!"

Shilpa Shetty does the Mayurasana (Photo: IANS)

"Throwing the challenge over to you. All those who do it, do tag me, the best 3 I will repost. C'mon guys. Set a goal and conquer it. #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #GetFit2020 #yoga #mayurasana #yogisofinstagram #SSApp".

Shilpa Shetty spent the Christmas and New Year in London with her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty and has just returned to India.

On the work front, she is gearing up for her comeback flick Nikamma which hits theatres on June 5.