Mumbai, January 25: Gaurav Taneja, founder of one of India’s leading vlogging channels, has been ‘flying’ across the country to promote beauty in our homeland.

A civil engineer from IIT, Kharagpur who decided to become a pilot, Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast is also said to be India's leading vlogger/content creator with over 294 million viewers so far.

With two successful YouTube channels, ‘Flying beast and Fit Muscle Tv’, Gaurav has taken upon himself to promote tourism in India.

Being a pilot, Gaurav has always been fond of exploring new places, and that’s where the idea of bringing attention to travel and tourism in India was born.

He has been travelling across the country, starting with Meghalaya where the CM of the state-supported him by retweeting his vlog.

Followed by Meghalaya, Gaurav and his family were invited by Gujarat Tourism to visit the state and join them for the Rann Utsav.

They even got VIP access to PM Modi’s tent, which is live on Gaurav’s YouTube Channel.

With his honest and relatable take on travelling, fans are already loving his travel vlogs.

”Promoting tourism in India is one of my biggest goals. Most people prefer to travel to places abroad when it comes to planning a vacation, but I am definitely one of those people who love exploring India," said Gaurav, when asked about his take on the importance of tourism in India.

Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast

"Tourism is absolutely beneficial for the economy as it creates a parallel source of livelihood for the locals as well. With such diversity in our own country, one can learn a lot about different cultures, traditions, food palates, and history," he added.

“It's amazing how many places haven't yet been uncovered in our own country. Gaurav and I have met the sweetest people belonging to different cultures speaking different languages across the nation," added Ritu about her newfound love for travelling.

Gaurav and Ritu

"On a recent trip to Gujarat for the Rann Utsav, we visited a small village, where the women sew their own wedding attire - I've never seen anything like it,” added Ritu.

You can check out their vlogs and YouTube channels named Flying Beast.