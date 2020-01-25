Mumbai, January 25: Sezal Sharma, an actress and model from Jalandhar, has been caught up in some confusion regarding the usage of her picture for stories of TV actress Sejal Sharma committing suicide at her Mira Road apartment in Mumbai.

In a message posted on Instagram, Sezal Sharma wrote, 'Hello... I want to convey to all my friends and fans that I am absolutely fine. I am shocked and saddened by the suicide of actress Sejal Sharma.'

'I plead to everybody, if you are depressed or disheartened in life, please don't end your life. Suicide is never a solution,' wrote Sezal.

'I am appalled by the media for their reckless act on using my pictures. It created a lot of panic and stress among my close ones,' she added.

Fans of the actress instantly responded to her post. 'Media is very irresponsible!!!' said one fan.

Another fan wrote, 'God bless you, I was super shocked when I heard this news a few minutes back.'

TV actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday.

She was known for her role of Simmy Khosla in the show, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

Verma, who played Sejal's brother in the show, told reporters, "Her family discovered the news today morning, but I think she committed suicide yesterday night. Her family has taken the body to Udaipur for her last rites."