As per latest reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for coronavirus. The diagnosis follows Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan's Covid-19 positive test reports on Saturday.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19, is stable with mild symptoms, the hospital said.

The latest update comes from the Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who had announced that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter had tested positive. Two residences of the actor - Jalsa and Janak - have been sealed and declared containment zone.



Other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Nanda have tested corona negative.