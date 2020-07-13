A day after Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19, his Breathe co-star Amit Sadh decided to get himself tested for the novel Coronavirus and thankfully, he has tested negative.



"Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength!" the actor announced on Twitter on Monday morning.

Earlier on Sunday, Amit had informed his followers that he will be getting a precautionary COVID-19 test done. "Hi all. Thank you everyone for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine. However, will get a precautionary Covid-19 test done today," he had tweeted.

Commenting on the actor's post on Monday, fans have expressed relief and shared prayers for his health.



