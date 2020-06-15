The death of Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide shook everybody and more so the actors who are a part of the same industry and knew him closely. But, there are some actors who could relate to the pain and struggle of the 34-year-old actor who was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. While Meera Chopra issued an apology on behalf of the industry, Ranvir Shorey called out 'two facedness' of Bollywood's gatekeepers and Kangana Ranaut questioned why his deserving films and work were never acknowledged at award ceremonies.



Ranvir Shorey



"It wouldn’t be fair to blame someone for a step that he took himself. He was playing a high stakes game, where it’s win or lose it all. But something has to be said about the self-appointed ‘gatekeepers of Bollywood’. Something has to be said about the games they play, and their two facedness. Something has to be said about the power they wield with zero accountability. The power they derive from having inherited privilege in the business and the mainstream media sitting in their lap. The power to decide who will be a “star” and who will be left out in the cold. But of course, the coterie that owns the only high stakes table in the casino will never be questioned, because everyone is too busy enjoying the game. Even if they know it’s fixed."

— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 15, 2020



Kangana Ranaut



"He was a rank holder. How can his mind be weak? If you look at his last few posts, he is clearly saying, literally begging, 'Watch my films. I have no Godfather. I will be taken out of the industry'. In his interviews, he had expressed why the industry wasn't accepting him. So is there no foundation of this incident? He never got acknowledgement for his films, no awards for his films like 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore' and 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. Films like 'Gully Boy' got all the awards."

— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 15, 2020

In the video, Kangana even revealed that she gets messages from people who tell her not to take any wrong step in life. "Why do they want to put in my mind that I should commit suicide. But in Sushant's case, he accepted it. He was called worthless and he agreed," she said.



Shekhar Kapur



"I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput," wrote veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

A day later, the filmmaker added, "Naming few people has no value. They themselves are products and victims of a ‘system’ everyone is protesting against. If you really care, if you’re really angry, then bring down the system. Not the individual. That’s guerilla warfare. Not a spurt of anger. #SushantSinghRajput."



Meera Chopra



"We are working and living in an industry which is cruel, cold and ruthless. We all knew well that Sushant was going through depression since long, but what did we do? Where was his close circle, the directors and producers who worked with his close friends? Why nobody came out and helped, gave him the kind of love, the work that he wanted bcoz nobody cares. I am sorry to say but nobody gives a shit about what you are going through. If your 1 movie flops they will start treating you like an untouchable. True, Bollywood is a small family, but a kind of family which is never there when you need them. He had to take his life for that family to realise the kind of pain and need he was in. An outsider will always feel like an outsider here. I just wana say to my industry that help people when they need it, and you know when they need it. There is no point tweeting when they r no more. Don’t pretend to be sad when you guys didn’t do anything when he was sad. Stop being such a hypocritical society. Sushant your death is a personal loss, the way I see my industry will never be the same anymore. We have failed you, this industry has failed you. You deserved better my friend. I am so sorry!!”

— meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 15, 2020



Gulshan Devaiah



Bollywood is not a family, it never was and never will be. If one thinks it's a family... there is the problem. Bollywood is an imaginary name for a place of work that's it. I am really not trying to put anybody down here & sorry if it seems. As actors, somewhere deep down inside, we think we know why he (Sushant Singh Rajput) did it & that’s why it so disturbing even if you didn’t know him at all. It’s a hard game to play and he played it very well but the game won in the end. In case you didn't know, Bollywood has no shortage of aggressive alphas & peacocks. No, it's not gender specific… Successful people often fictionalise their success (like saying hard work, blessings etc). The ones who have failed will bare themselves to you & there is much to learn from that."

Sapna Bhavnani



"It’s no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To tweet today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP."

—(@sapnabhavnani) June 14, 2020



After starting his career with television, where he gave an award-winning performance in soap opera Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! (2013). The actor was last seen in Chhichhore (2019) but the one performance with which he touched millions of hearts was when he played the titular role in biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). His latest film, Dil Bechara, Hindi adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars, was slated for May 8, 2020 release and according to reports, there were talks that the movie would release online.



