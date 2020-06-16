Warning the young 'outsiders' in the film industry, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the man behind powerful films like Aligarh, Omerta, CityLights and Shahid, took to Twitter to share a piece of advice.



Stating that success and failure are transient, the maker wrote, "There are many young 'outsiders' in this industry. Remember this - there is an establishment that will make you feel like the next big thing until they need you. They will drop you and mock you as soon as you falter. Do not fall for the trap. The ones that celebrate you will celebrate your downfall sometime later. Success and failure are transient. You are not. Just be authentic, follow your heart and stop seeking acceptance from anybody. Your connection should be with your art, your craft and with your audience. Nothing else matters."

will celebrate your downfall some time later. Success and failure are transient. You are not. Just be authentic, follow your heart and stop seeking acceptance from anybody. Your connection should be with your art, your craft and with your audience. Nothing else matters. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 15, 2020

Asking them to look after themselves and know that they matter, the filmmaker adds, "Over the years you will succeed, you will stumble. But remember that nothing is more important than you. Look after yourself. And know that you matter. The world is much bigger and wiser than what you perceive. So are opportunities. If you stay they will be yours. Lots of love. Never lose heart."

Never lose heart. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 15, 2020

The advice comes after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning and as per the reports, he battling depression over the past few months.



After starting his career with television, where he gave an award-winning performance in soap opera Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! (2013). The actor was last seen in Chhichhore (2019) but the one performance with which he touched millions of hearts was when he played the titular role in biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). His latest film, Dil Bechara, Hindi adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars, was slated for May 8, 2020 release and according to reports, there were talks that the movie would release online.



ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans baffled; recall his words in Chhichhore



ALSO READ: 'Shocked beyond words': Bollywood mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death



ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Kangana Ranaut, Ranvir Shorey, Meera Chopra call out 'two-faced' Bollywood



ALSO READ: Sikander Kher shattered after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, urge people to ‘stop gossiping and bitching’