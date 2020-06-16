Actress Kriti Sanon, who had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta and was also rumoured to be dating him at some point, pens an emotional post on Instagram for the late actor who died by suicide on Sunday morning.



Stating that she knew his brilliant mind was his best friend and worst enemy, Kriti writes, "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where dying felt easier or better than living."

Upset that she couldn't fix something that was broken inside him, Kriti adds, "I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..."



"A part of my heart has gone with you... and a part will always keep you alive. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will," she concludes with a heart emoji.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning and ever since the news came out, many of his colleagues, friends, contemporaries and fans took to social media to pour their heart out.



