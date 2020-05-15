New Delhi, May 15 (ANI): With dreamy eyes and an endearing smile, Bollywood's timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit rings in her 53rd birthday today.

On the actor's special day, there was a flood of heartwarming wishes from her fans online, and joining them were Bollywood stalwarts, Shatrughan Sinha and Abhishek Bachchan.

Veteran actor-turned-politician Sinha was one among the first from her legion of fans to extend birthday wishes to the "attractive, charming and dignified actor."

"She has won us all with her most endearing smile in different genres of films in a career spanning almost 3 decades. She is one of the most versatile & talented actresses we have," he tweeted.

The 74-year-old star also noted that Madhuri, who has presented a number of memorable dance numbers for audiences to cherish, is one of the most "expressive and graceful dancers."

"May you be blessed with joyous moments, love & a peaceful life ahead. Love & regards to your beautiful family. Happy birthday," Sinha concluded.

Meanwhile, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to wish the dream girl of Bollywood on her special day.

"Wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday Madhuri ji. All our love and respect," the Guru actor tweeted.

Madhuri is married to the US-based cardiovascular surgeon Dr Shriram Nene, from 1999, and has two sons - Arin and Raayan.

The actor, post her marriage, stayed in the US until 2011 when she came back to resume her acting career.

In her illustrious career, the many hits the star gave to the Bollywood industry include Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Saajan, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Raja, Dil To Pagal Hai among others.

Madhuri was last seen in the period drama Kalank where she essayed the character of Bahaar Begum.

The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles.