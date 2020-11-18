Actress Richa Chadha has been awarded the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award 2020 by the Maharashtra government for her contribution to Indian cinema. The actress received the honour at Raj Bhawan from the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on November 7. The event was attended by a small crowd of 25 people.



The actress who has just returned from the El Gouna Film Festival where she was a part of a panel discussion on women empowerment says, "It's an honour that I will hold close to my heart. For an actor who has had no godfather, every achievement feels precious and well-earned. The award reiterates my faith in my dreams. It has been a long journey to this point and standing by my value system and making movies that mean something more than just entertainment has always been my endeavour. I am grateful for this win and it will only embolden me to choose better projects in future." The actress has consistently pushed the envelope choosing stories that trigger a larger discussion. In her last two outings, Panga and Section 375, her performances were highly appreciated by critics and audiences alike.



Richa is also among those Bollywood artistes who have always spoken up for the underprivileged and have taken a stance on social issues. The actress says, "For the year that we've had, it remains a continual duty of artistes to support the lesser privileged and help reinstate their lives. The job of an actor goes beyond being an entertainer. We all carry the responsibility of uplifting the society, and as an influencer, I urge that more people join in supporting the lesser-privileged. It's equally our responsibility to vouch for continual support to the medical fraternity and Covid warriors, who've brought us out of the most tumultuous year of our lives."