Actress Kangana Ranaut is notorious for sharing her views about politics, cinema or nepotism openly on her social media platforms. It is no secret about her angst for Bollywood as she in several series of tweets bashed members of the film fraternity. In her latest tweet, she congratulates Jallikattu team for becoming India’s official entry for Oscars 2021, while she disses Bollywood.

In her tweet, she renamed Bollywood to Bullydawood. “All the scrutiny/ bashing Bullydawood gang got is finally yielding some results, Indian films aren’t just about 4 film families, movie mafia gang is hiding in their houses and letting juries do their job and congratulations team #Jallikattu” tweets the Manikarnika actress.

Jallikattu - a Malayalam cinema released in 2019, is a directorial venture of Lijo Jose Pellissery. The plot is based on a short story, written by S Hareesh - Maoist. Set up in a remote village, Jallikattu is a story that has no hero or a lead. Well, if you can count a buffalo as a hero, then it is the only hero in this monumental cinema. The movie is a gripping tale of a buffalo, running away from its butcher and an entire village to save its life. With several layers to the plot and the characters, it is a tale of how vulnerable a man can be and what distinguishes him from a beast.

Jallikattu starring Anthony Verghese, Santhy Balachandran, and Chemban Vinod Jose is the third time a Malayalam movie has made it as an official entry to Oscars from India.