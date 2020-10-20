As Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completed 25 years, Kajol who played the iconic role of Simran opposite Shah Rukh Khan's Raj Malhotra uploaded a series of clippings on her social media leading to songs like Tujhe Dekha Toh and Zaara Sa Jhoom Loon. She further said, "Raj & Simran! 2 names, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you ... #25YearsOfDDLJ (sic)."



It would not be too far off the mark to say that the film helmed by Aditya Chopra cemented Shah Rukh and Kajol's positions in the hearts of the Indian cinephiles forever. The film also starred Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal and all of them are remembered for the parts they played. In keeping up with the theme, both SRK and Kajol also changed their display pictures on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.ca