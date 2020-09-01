Rebel Wilson’s recent weightloss journey has been the talk of the Tinseltown. The Isn’t It Romantic star always looked gorgeous but her recent transformation had her fans asking how she achieved her goal weight.

Rebel Wilson, courtesy: Her Instagram

Over the last couple of months, Rebel’s Instagram has been replete with snapshots of her weight-loss journey and she had declared that 2020 for her was the Year of Health. The Hustle actress wrote on her Instagram, “Thanks for all the love so far on my “Year of Health” journey - when I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself “hmmmm...better not” and had a bottle of water instead x 8kg’s to go until I hit my goal - hopefully I can do it by the end of the year.” Well, we hope that you have your answer now!