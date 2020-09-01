Back in February, pop star Selena Gomez started teasing her brand, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, and that’s when the Instagram account of the label created a ripple among netizens. Now her fans and beauty connoisseurs alike can’t contain their excitement as she declared that she is all ready to unveil the label on September Three. The Ice Cream hitmaker declared on Instagram, “I’ve been working on @rarebeauty for two years now, it’s something I’m really proud of ... can’t believe I finally get to share it with you. Coming THIS Thursday, September 3rd, at 12AM ET.”

Picture Courtesy: Rare beauty's Instagram

She revealed to her Instagram followers - 190 million strong - that they can look forward to foundation, concealers and lip colour in various shades. Reports also suggest that the brand is touted to have around 48 shades of foundation!

Selena Gomez in Ice Cream



While speaking about Rare Beauty, time and again, Selena has revealed that with her brand she is attempting to debunk the prevalent beauty space. It is clear that her campaign is set to champion the cause of inclusivity as the first post on the Rare Beauty Instagram page highlighted, “Our mission is to shape conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health. We want to help people get more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to one another and less alone in the world.”

Selena embraces her natural curls. Picture Courtesy: Rare Beauty's Instagram

A quick recce of the site reveals that Rare beauty stands for body positivity and spreading awareness about mental health. “Rare Beauty is breaking down unrealistic standards of perfection. This is makeup made to feel good in, without hiding what makes you unique—because Rare Beauty is not about being someone else, but being who you are,” says the ‘about us’ section of the site. Selena further has stated on the portal, “Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me.” she says.