As soon as the news of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam began to emerge, Tollywood stars flooded the Twitter timelines with their heartfelt condolences. The musician’s connection to Tollywood ran rather deep. He was born in Nellore into a Telugu family left an indelible mark on Telugu film music and has been the voice of the biggest stars after he made a debut in the in Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna on 15 December 1966. Balasubrahmanyam got worldwide recognition with the film Sankarabharanam, released in 1980 and is known and remembered as a landmark film for its music.

Tollywood stars like Mahesh Babu to Nithiin, Ram Charan, Ramya Krishnan, Sushanth Akkineni Tweeted their heartfelt condolences.

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family (sic)."

While Ram Charan expressed his grief by saying, " I am shocked to learn that our ever-smiling SPB garu is no more. This loss to our fraternity is unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his entire family (sic)."



The icon of South Indian cinema remains the vocalist for over 40,000 songs in around 16 languages.