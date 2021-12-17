Shiv Jyoti Rajput talks about playing Anita Sharma in Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story  

From being a part of a digital company as a creative strategist to working alongside actors like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput in television commercials, Shiv Jyoti’s journey is a dream of sorts. After working with various brands, she forayed into acting and made her debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Bebaakee. The actress has now paired up with Kay Kay Menon for the show, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The first part of this espionage thriller came out in the year 2020 and has received cult status since then. Shiv joins the team for the second installment as Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) love interest.

Shiv Jyoti’s latest project is special to her for multiple reasons: one, she worked with Kay Kay Menon, an actor that she always admired; two, she got to play a layered character like Anita Sharma in just her second outing; three, being a part of a show, that has become a rage in the country. “My character, Anita, is the surprise package of the show. Until the very end, nobody knows what her real motives are. Is she a honey trap planted by terrorists? Or is she a victim of circumstances? So, personally, she was quite interesting to play.” she shares. The actress also adds that working with Kay Kay Menon was a learning experience for her. “He is a legendary actor. I think I made use of each opportunity that came my way, frequently asked questions, and he very patiently answered them all,” she reveals.

From a photo shoot

The Delhi-based actress dreams of making it big and wants to do every kind of role that there is and wants to be part of cinema, theater, digital shows, and commercials. And while she is at it, she also hopes to work in a Marvel movie. She shares, “One day, I would like to be a part of that gigantic universe, and play a character written especially for me.” Before signing off, Shiv informs us that she is currently looking at a few scripts and is taking time to choose her next project. “I played two different roles in my first two shows. I want my next one to be different and even bigger,” she signs off.

Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story streaming on Disney + Hotstar.



