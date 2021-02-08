US pop star Rihanna is facing severe backlash from across the globe after a media report was published on her company Fenty Beauty in India for allegedly sourcing mica from mines in Jharkhand which employ child labour.

Interestingly, this comes after Rihanna tweeted in support of the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

Following the report, netizens reacted on social media with Fenty Beauty’s connection to “Blood Mica” becoming a major topic of discussion.

Priya Kulkarni from the United States wrote, “Rihanna Fenty Beauty brand under lens in India for ‘Using mica from mines hiring child labour.’”

Cyrus Cohen from New York said on Twitter, “Rihanna Stop using real mica sharing the brutalities video on children engaged in mica mining.”

B from Virginia tweeted: “@fentybeauty are y’all 100% #CrueltyFree? @GavinNewsom, they seem to be in violation of the California Suppliers Act by using blood mica sourced from illegal mines in Jharkhand, India,” alluding to the violation of the California act, which stipulates audits for companies to ensure that there is no child labour or slavery involved in merchandise.

Marie, a person from Spain tweeted: “Complaint filed against Rihanna over exploitation of child labour- Rihanna and blood money.”

Meanwhile, Freddy from Philadelphia said, “It will be interesting to see how this develops.”

Taking to Twitter, Poonam from London wrote, “So glad I no longer use #FentyBeauty of the products I HAVE used... it’s COMPLETE trash. I will NEVER support makeup brands for using mica or exploiting child slave labour... So much for being “vegan” and “cruelty-free” #ashy #basicbitchmakeup #boycottFenty.”

Ismail Meric Can Uygan from Turkey said on Twitter, “Rihanna Fenty Beauty brand under lens in India for ‘using mica from mines hiring child labour.’”

Following this development, a complaint was filed with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in India, a child rights body.