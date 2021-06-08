Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who turned 46 on Tuesday, received an adorable birthday wish from her husband, Raj Kundra on social media.

Raj Kundra took to Instagram to share a video of countless pictures and memorable moments that the two of them had shared. The video begins with boomerang effect clips of Shilpa Shetty at award functions and vacation trips. The song Tum Hi Ho from the Bollywood film Aashiqui 2 is heard playing in the background.

Raj captioned the video by writing: “The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you, I am nothing,” and added: “I love you so much. Happy birthday, my dream come true (sic).”

Watch the video here:

Raj Kundra also shared Instagram Stories with sweet captions like, “Are you even ageing? Happy Birthday Yummy Mummy,” “Luckiest man alive,” and “My love for you is like the ocean, endless.”

Shilpa Shety and Raj Kundra tied the knot on November 22, 2009. The couple have a son named Viaan and a daughter, Samisha.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be making a comeback to Bollywood after a gap of 13 years with Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan. She will also be seen next in Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey, and Pranitha Subhash.