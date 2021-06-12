Actor Mrunal Jain, who will be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, is all set to feature in a web series inspired by the Rohtak Sisters incident. He will play a central character in the upcoming series, which is being produced by Azra Syed and directed by Manoj Singh.

Talking about his role, the actor says it is totally different from what he has played before. He also revealed that though the show is still untitled, the audience is aware about the incident that it is based on. "It's based on a real-life incident and has a very interesting story line. The audience will get to know about the various events that took place in the whole story," he said.

"I can't talk much about my role, but the audience will get to see a different side of me as an actor. I will be speaking in a different dialect, actually everything is very different from what I have done in the past," he added. Mrunal is waiting for the prep workshops to start, "I'll prepare once when I get a proper detailed narration about the character." He also mentioned that he is ready to do bold scenes, but only if the story demands it, "It depends how crucial it is to the storyline. As an actor, I will see if it is an actual requirement for the story and is bringing some change to it or is just for a sexual purpose. If the latter is the case, then I would definitely not do it."

This is Mrunal's second OTT venture after 26 January, and he shared that during the lockdown and the pandemic he spent his time in watching series like Queen of South, Family Man and Money Heist. Speaking of the pandemic, he shared that with a new project in his hand his first priority is to get vaccinated while also following the other COVID protocols so that the show wraps up successfully.

"I think we all must take the basic precautions like masks, sanitizing and social-distancing, then while shooting we need to have less number of people on the set. The most important thing right now is that we should all get vaccinated before we go for the shoot. That would help majorly, if we are talking about taking precautions, then I also feel actors should carry their own makeup at the moment, so that we can avoid COVID as much as we can," he concluded.