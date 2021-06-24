Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal may be an ace at setting fashion and fitness goals with his sense of style and chiselled body but the hot hunk is also one of the sweetest dads in B-town, and we tell you why!

Arjun has always been a committed father, even though he chose to end his first marraige with wife Mehr Jesia, it appears the actor has never really took a backseat when it comes to fulfilling his duties as a father. The latest testimony to this is his Instagram post wishing his second daughter Myra (from his first marriage) a happy birthday. The heartfelt post reads, "Happy happy sweet 16 my little jaan @myra_rampal love you beyond and more can’t wait to have you in my arms again. Happy birthday *heart emojis* (sic)."

The images posted by Arjun aren't just of Myra. The actor has included pictures of all his three children - Mahikaa, his and Meher's eldest daughter, Myra and Arik, his youngest son from his second relationship with Gabriella Demetriades. It's an accepted fact that his daughters have accepted their father's relationship status, and are also doting sisters to their half brother Arik.

It is evident from Arjun's posts that he is not only a loving father to his daughters, he is also a doting dad to Arik who turns two this July. Last year, on Arik's first birthday, the actor had posted several images of his son introducing him to the world for the first time. Gabriella and Arjun had not posted any image of the baby till he turned one.

Recently, the actor posted images of a vacation with Gabriella and Arik in Budapest, just before he began shooting for Dhaakad. In one of the images the actor can be seen carrying Arik on his shoulders.

The social media posts by Arjun just prove how much he loves his children, and also being a father!