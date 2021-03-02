Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office after (left) and before (right) demolition

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday said she visited her Bandra office for a meeting and was reportedly “heartbroken” when she saw the demolished building.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished parts of Kangana’s office in Bandra in September citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from the Bombay High Court on September 9.

In a notice issued last year, the BMC had listed 14 instances of illegal construction at the bungalow.

Expressing her feelings on returning to the building on Monday, Kangana wrote, “I have been conducting meetings at my house, today Aksht Ranaut who founded Manikarnika Films with me, also single handedly handling all 700 cases filed on me, insisted that today I attend important meeting regarding Emergency at the office, I wasn’t ready and my heart broke again.”

The actor also shared a few pictures of her partially demolished office and put out an image of how the building used to look before the demolition took place.

