From learning more about NFTs to shooting movies in the South, Sunny Leone has been working non-stop 

There's always something new happening in actress Sunny Leone's life and career. The popular host on reality TV shows and the face of many special songs in movies, Sunny recently launched her line of perfumes and is all set to drop her art as NFTs. In an exclusive interview with Indulge, she tells us more. Excerpts:

What's keeping you busy these days?

I am working on Vikram Bhatt's Anamika and I am also busy with some projects in the South. Daniel and I are working on exploring the digital art world with NFTs, so we are learning about it and understanding the virtual art space, as we want to create something unique for everyone.

Why this keen interest in NFTs?

Today when the virtual world has taken over our lives, we wanted to stand out and make sure that fans got to know a new side of me. I wanted to work on this through different types of content and mint these as NFTs. The space of digital art and cryptocurrency is growing rapidly and we figured that it would be a good step to enter the game early because this is here to stay. We want to evolve in this space, hence the keen interest. We are taking one step at a time, learning what it takes to launch NFTs from people who have been very successful in this space.

Tell us about your latest drop - your line of perfumes.

This line of fragrances features body mists, deodorants for both men and women, Eau De Parfums (EDPs) and Eau De Toilettes (EDTs). After I launched our previous perfume, Lust and Forever, I thought it was the right time to launch Affetto now. It's made for everyone and I am very excited about it. It's priced in a way that could be called luxury fragrance line for the masses. A lot of time was invested in developing these fragrances and body mists. My favourite fragrance is called Rouge and Daniel’s favourite is called Coal.

You are synonymous with MTV Splistvilla, a show that captures new-age love stories and perspectives. What's your take on modern love and what is your idea of love?

I think the feeling of love has been the same since the beginning of time. Yes, the dynamics keep changing. I have seen so many different people come together not only through Splitsvilla but even around me in real life. Every couple is different from the other and defines their relationship in the way that works best for them. My idea of love is to have mutual respect, trust, and acceptance in a relationship. If the people involved accept and support each other and be true to themselves, then this is the foundation of love.

What are you working on next?

Shero is my new Malayalam movie that will be released soon and I am working in another Tamil film called OMG.