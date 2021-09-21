Happy birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan! Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and others wish Bebo

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is celebrating her 41st birthday at the Maldives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh, was wished by her friends, family, and the film fraternity.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared a collage of Kareena in some of her most stunning outfits. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the most gorgeous of them all (sic).”

Kangana and Kareena have often appeared to get along really well, but the Jab We Met actress denied reports of the two of them being “friends” and said that they were just “fellow colleagues” for now. She had said in an interview years ago that the term ‘friends’ was used too loosely these days. She added, “Having said that, of course, I have met Kangana, and she is a solid person. She is someone I can really relate to. She speaks her mind and heart. I always love people like that (sic).”

Meanwhile, Kareena’s BFF, Amrita Arora called the actress a “DJ Doll” and “fireball” and shared a post on Instagram of the two of them glammed up. She wrote in the caption, “My ride or die, ying to my yang, goblet to my wine. l love you girl, have the best day and year our fireball,” and added, "See you at the console, love DJ Doll.”

Kareena and Amrita Arora have worked together in films like Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq.

Calling Kareena “stunning and beautiful,” actress Malaika Arora posted a picture of the former on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday to my most stunning n beautiful Bebo. Keep glowing n shinning Love You (sic).”

Akshay Kumar too took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the two of them dressed up and added a charming caption. He wrote, “If becoming more phenomenal with every passing year had a name, it would be @kareenakapoorkhan. Happy birthday (sic).”

Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor posted adorable throwback pictures from their childhood along with a heart-melting note on Instagram. She said, “Will always be by ur side. Happy birthday to the best sister in the world… my lifeline. love you the mostest (sic).”

Sharing a picture of Kareena and him on Instagram Stories, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “We are pourters and posers in crime. So much love for my favourite girl on her special day. Happy Birthday to my Poo for life! (That can sound wrong on many levels but bolna banta hai) Love you so much (sic).”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan.