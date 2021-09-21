When birthday girl Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her experience at the Harvard University

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 41st birthday in the Maldives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. But, did you know that the actress had once dabbled in computer science before pursuing her dream of acting?

It’s true! Kareena had studied Microcomputers and Information Technology at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The actress said in an earlier interview that her mother Babita Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor had initially not been on board with the idea of Kareena going to Harvard. So, the actress had taken matters into her own hands and made her own preparations and filled out forms.

She revealed that she chose Harvard because she wanted to have a “good time.” She was quoted as saying, “Honestly, Harvard was just like to have a good time and have a blast.”

However, the reality of it turned out to be quite different for her since Kareena had to work hard. “I wouldn’t really call it a party. It was tough. I would get up at 4.30 in the morning, in the library, trying to get my assignments done,” she revealed.

Kareena also spoke about how her family had reacted after hearing that she went to Harvard. The actress explained, “Oh God! It was the biggest thing ever. Everyone was reacting that my niece, my this, my that has gone to Harvard. Kapoor girl, no brains, has gone to Harvard. They all were overreacting. No one could believe that I had gone to Harvard. They all celebrated (sic).”

Soon after, Kareena changed her mind and went on to pursue acting. She made her acting debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee in 2000. After working with Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee, Kareena went on to act in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, Jab We Met, Heroine, and 3 Idiots, to name a few.

She was last seen opposite Irrfan Khan in 2020’s Angrezi Medium. She will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Kareena disclosed that she has auditioned for a movie role for the first time in her career for Lal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena was quoted as saying by media reports, “Because knowing the way that he is, I think he wanted to be like 100% sure. So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. ‘I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.’ So it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let’s read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So I was like yeah, I have never done something like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that (sic).”

