Actress Anupama Parameswaran clears the air about her absence from ‘Kartikeya 2’ promotions

Karthikeya 2 directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is a sequel to the 2014 successful thriller, Karthikeya, which created quite a buzz when its trailer was released just a few weeks ago. The movie, which was initially scheduled for a July 22 theatrical release was pushed to August right before the date. And, now, the team including Nikhil Siddhartha, the film’s lead are busy with interesting events for the film’s promotions. From interviews to treasure hunts, the team is churning out creative ideas for movie promotions. But, in one of these events, he mentioned that the female lead, Anupama Parameswaran, will be missing from the promotions. The Premam actor, who gained massive fame in the Telugu-speaking states for movies like Rakshasudu, Hello Guru Premakosame, and Ante Sundaraniki, cleared the air about her absence.

She took to her Instagram handles and wrote, “Hey just wanted to give a clarity on why I am not able to join Karthikeya promotions... I have been shooting continuosly day and night for two other films which has combination dates of other artists which was planned since a long time... but unfortunately there were so many changes in the release date of Karthikeya and things are little tight this side...” She also requests her fans to understand how difficult the situation is for her and congratulates Nikhil and the entire team for filling in for her.

See the post here...

In the sequel, Nikhil will reprise the role of the doctor and actor Anupam Kher also joins the cast. The thriller is scheduled to release on August 12.

On the work front both Nikhil and Anupama will be seen in 18 Pages.