Deepika Padukone speaks about her battle with depression

Hindi film actress Deepika Padukone, who has been an active advocate of mental health awareness for several years, spoke at a recent event in Mumbai on Friday where she opened up about her battle with depression and how she overcame it with the help of medical professionals and support from her family, as reported by media sources.

The actress revealed to media sources that she “felt suicidal at times (sic)” and thanked her mother, Ujjala when she said, “I give all the credit to my mother for recognising the signs and symptoms because it just happened out of the blue. (sic)” She reportedly went on to say, “I was on a career-high, and everything was going well, so there was no reason or no apparent reason why I should've felt the way I was feeling, but I would break down for no reason. There were days when I just didn't want to wake up, I would sleep because sleep for me was an escape, I was suicidal at times (sic)”

In 2015, she revealed that she had battled depression; she launched a non-governmental organisation called The Live Love Laugh Foundation in Bengaluru which works with ‘the aim to create awareness, normalise conversations and reduce stigma associated with mental illness. (sic)’

She also told media sources about how she appeared normal in front of her parents, “My parents live in Bangalore so every time they visited me, even now when they visit me, I always put on a brave front that everything's okay. You always want to show your parents that you are fine. (sic)”

Deepika now lives with her husband and co-star Ranveer Singh in Mumbai; they tied the knot in 2018. On the work front, Deepika is currently working on the movie Project K, opposite Telugu actor Prabhas and she has completed filming for Siddharth Anand's upcoming movie Pathaan, where she will star opposite Shah Rukh Khan.