Happy Birthday, Anna Kendrick! Here are the top five singing performances by the actress:

Hollywood actress Anna Kendrick celebrates her 37th birthday today. The actress who has appeared in popular films including the Twilight Saga, Up in the Air, and Pitch Perfect among others, began acting at the age of 10 according to sources. At the age of 12, she starred in a Broadway musical. She also received a Tony Award nomination for a Broadway performance making her the second youngest person to be nominated at the time. She made her film debut with the 2003 film, Camp and went on to star in a series of notable movies. Apart from the Tony Awards, the actress has also been nominated for an Academy Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. The Pitch Perfect actress has also tried her hand at singing and successfully so. She has lent her voice to many songs like Cups and See I’m Smiling.

Today, on this occasion we bring to you top five singing performances by the popular actress.

Cups ( I am gone)

This song that was sung by Anna was featured in the film Pitch Perfect. Anna works with a simple tune for the track and sings it playfully. The music video for the song shows the actress as a waitress working in a diner, making biscuits, dancing in the space and knocking cups on the counter. The song which was released in 2012 has around 635 million views on YouTube currently.

See I’m Smiling

This song starts with violin intros building up the mood for the song. See I’m Smiling sung by Anna was featured in the 2014 movie The Last Five Years. The actress uplifts the slow song with her vocals; she also sings the high notes in the song with ease.

A very Nice prince

Anna Kendric sang this song for the 2014 musical film Into the woods. This song also features Emily Blunt pitching in her vocals along with Anna. The actress sings softly in her own way singing about a prince that her character had met. The song is based on Cinderella, according to sources.

Time After Time

This song from the film Up in the Air is not a perfectly sung track but Anna makes it charming. This is a bad Karaoke Jam which is performed by Anna’s character in the film who takes to the stage to sing out her problems.



True colours

This song was sung by Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake for the movie, Trolls. The song is a reworked version of a 1986 release by Lauper. Anna supports Justin fully with her distinct vocals in this slow and heart-touching song.