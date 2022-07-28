Happy birthday, Dhanush! Here are seven mind-blowing songs sung by the actor-lyricist

Dhanush, a Tamil actor who has been making waves with his film choices, acting skills, and multi-faceted skillset, made his Hollywood debut recently with The Gray Man, directed by the Russo Brothers.

Dhanush was first seen in the 2002 film, Thulluvadho Ilamai and slowly earned his popularity with his acting chops and his script selections. From a happy-to-go-lucky guy to a father burdened by his past, trying to save his son's life, Dhanush embodies the characters he plays and delivers standout performances. His choices reflect the versatility of the actor, right from films like Pudhupettai to Vada Chennai.

Apart from being a bankable and acclaimed actor, Dhanush is also a successful singer. The song, Why This Kolaveri Di, which was sung by the actor for his 2012 film, 3 became a big hit all over the globe. Today, as the actor celebrates his 39th birthday, we bring to you the top seven tracks for which the Asuran actor lent his voice:

Rowdy Baby (Maari 2) - 2018

Rowdy Baby became a viral sensation soon after its release in 2018. The upbeat romantic song has Dhanush’s drawling vocals against a trippy, catchy and peppy tune composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The video features Dhanush and Sai Pallavi dancing their hearts out on the screen. The song currently has nearly 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

Danga Maari Oodhari (Anegan) - 2015

This rustic song composed by Harris Jayaraj has Dhanush’s raw vocals contributing to the Kuthu genre in what was seen as a first for the actor-singer. The track is a foot-tapping number with lyrics and visuals that highlight the flavour of North Madras. The song shows Dhanush's character, Kaali in his daily routine pining for Kalyani, the character played by Amyra Dastur.

Amma Amma (Velai Illa Pattadhari) - 2014

This heartwrenching song that talks about the bond between a mother and son was crooned soulfully by Dhanush. A moody melancholic number with poignant lyrics and a slow melody, Amma Amma hits the viewer hard with the sorrowful and at the same time, soothing vocals of Dhanush and S Janaki, who complements his voice in this standout offering.

Why This Kolaveri Di (3) - 2012

Why This Kolaveri Di, which was part of the film 3, was released in 2012 and became a massive sensation. The movie marked the debut of music director Anirudh Ravichander. The peppy number shined the spotlight on Dhanush as a singer. With his natural charm, Dhanush sings along with the upbeat music, making it a song that will stay as an earworm.

Kannazhaga (3) 2012

This is another track from 3 for which Dhanush lends his vocals. This hypnotic number begins with an opening of a mesmerising mix of flute and violins that hooks the listener from the word go. Dhanush's smooth voice, complemented by Shruti Haasan's unique voice and pitch. The song shows the budding romance between Dhanush’s and Shruti’s characters in the film, Ram and Janani.

Un Mela Aasadhaan (Ayirathil Oruvan) - 2010

Dhanush was accompanied by his ex-wife, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and actress Andrea Jeremiah for Un Mela Aasadhaan. The actor's casual, laidback style in this peppy folk rap fusion became an addictive hit. The music video features Karthi, Reema Sen, and Andrea Jeremiah intoxicated and dancing in an abandoned historical town in this fantasy adventure film helmed by Selvaraghavan.

Enga Yeriya (Pudhupettai) - 2006

This song from Selvaraghavan’s Pudhupettai starts with high-tempo drums and transcends into a guitar riff as Dhanush starts off with strong, energetic vocals. The video shows him going around his locality, living his daily life with a thuggish aura around him. The music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The lyrics for the song have a local flavour, describing the area where the protagonist resides.