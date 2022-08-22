Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrate their wedding in Georgia with family and friends

Actor-director Ben Affleck and actress-singer Jennifer Lopez have furthered their relationship. The couple celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia in front of friends and family on Saturday (August 20), just over a month after marrying in Las Vegas, stated reports.

Sources added that some celebrities who attended the ceremony included, Ben's long-time friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, film-director Kevin Smith and his wife, Jennifer, Clerks, actor Jason Mewes and his wife, Jordan Monsanto, and Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model Pia Miller. Reports said that the wedding was also attended by Jennifer's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Ben's kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel were also present at the ceremony along with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

According to media sources, Jennifer wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil at the ceremony, while Ben donned a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants.

Photographs showed them walking down a white aisle followed by their children. Popular UK-Indian podcaster, Jay Shetty, officiated the ceremony. Guests were photographed wearing all white on the grounds of Ben’s 87-acre compound outside Savannah.

Sources said that preparations for the big celebration included a marquee on the estate with white chairs for guests surrounded by greenery and white flowers, an all-white piano, elegant tables on a riverfront dock, and a platform for a fireworks display.

However, reports stated that Ben Affleck's mother, Chris Anne Boldt, was hospitalized on Friday (August 19), following a docking accident at their Georgia property. She was then transported quickly to a Savannah hospital. Sources added that Chris had suffered a cut on her leg and her injuries were “not serious”. She was later seen to be leaving the hospital in a wheelchair,

Ben and Jennifer tied the knot on July 16, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in Cook County, Nevada, Las Vegas. The singer had shared the news with her fans in her newsletter, On the JLo. The couple had a post-wedding trip to Paris last month and celebrated the birthday of the Hustlers actress with a romantic dinner near the Eiffel Tower.